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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/fireplace : wood burning

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
The windows on the parlor level stretch up to the TK-foot ceiling where the team uncovered the beams and left them exposed. "Everything we did was to try to make the rooms feel more spacious and open,
Large sliding glass doors access the covered deck, where guests can barbeque. The lights run on solar-power. “The lighting at night is warm,” says St-Laurent. “It's really nice because when you're in the forest and the atmosphere is blue because of the water, then the cabin is like a lantern.”
Blue-gray foil finish cabinetry contrasts pleasantly with a red penny tile backsplash.
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
An open floor plan hosts the kitchen, dining, and living room. Strategic angled walls and window positions control the views of the neighborhood, as well as the greater vistas.
“For us, the owner’s involvement was really exciting. We ended up doing a job that was much more eccentric than what’s usually seen in this market,” says designer Mazouk Al-Bader.
The architects removed decorative wood beams and wood paneling, and raised the ceiling to reveal a bright, open space. The existing fireplace mantle was swapped out for Bolection molding, a minimal-yet-traditional profile that allows more space for wall art. Hendricks installed the sconces and Noguchi lantern above the clients' wood table and chairs.
The open-plan dining area, kitchen, and living room are arranged in the living wing. The dining and living spaces are separated by the kitchen island and fireplace, so each functional zone is clearly defined. There are also plenty of breakout spaces that cater to a wide range of activities.
Wardrobe cabinets from Reform stand on either side of the fireplace, maximizing storage. 
The new arched window brings light and views into the open-plan kitchen and dining area. Five colorful, geometric pendants designed by Jula Jessen for Schneid's Junit collection hangs over the dining table. 
The chimney now houses a wood-burning fireplace, which adds warmth and a notion of historical character to the main living area. The wood dining table and chairs pair nicely with the custom oak credenza.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
The formal dining room, accessible from the kitchen through a set of walnut doors, features an original stone fireplace that dates to the 13th century.
Dining and kitchen area.
The dining and living also overlook the backyard pool.
PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area, adding to the breezy flow of the public space. The home features polished concrete floors throughout.
Large picture windows were inserted to capture the views.
Now, the kitchen/dining room accesses a new protected deck area.
The bench offers seating and a freestanding fireplace. The custom dining table was designed by Figureground Architecture, and the artwork is by Caroline Walls.
Massaro hired Connecticut craftsmen to create the Wrightian furnishings, doors, and windows.
The living/dining room boasts designer lighting and a wood-burning fireplace.
The team installed track lighting in areas that lacked space for can lights.
A steel fireplace lies between the dining space and open kitchen.
Shaker-style Salt chairs by Tom Kelley join a custom-sized Etoile dining table and Tsuru Flush Mount III pendant, both by Materia Designs.
This model has vaulted ceilings and an glass-encased outdoor area with a large overhanging roof.
Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
The custom island provides bar-top seating, as well as dining space. A more formal dining space is revealed beyond, complete with a similar chandelier.
Original details include warm mahogany paneling and period-specific VCT tile throughout.
Globe pendant lighting brightens the home while bringing an authentic midcentury touch to the dining room.
The most dramatic room in the main house is the dining room, which features a soaring, pitched ceiling and exposed stone walls.
The company, which has already completed 500 projects, mostly in Russia, is now taking pre-orders for Europe and the United States.
Polished concrete floors with integrated radiant heating are used throughout the home, while the walls are lined with white-painted wood planks.
The great room extends out to decks on two sides, creating a cozy yet expansive space for comfortable, easy living.
The white polycarbonate structure functions as a more protected version of a porch. Timber battens provide shading and cross ventilation. "In this case, the building is entirely clad in a triple skin, translucent polycarbonate cladding system with the inner skin entirely clad with timber battens," say the architects. "This space provides cool, shaded, ventilated space in summer (doors open) and a warm, passively heated space in winter (doors closed)."
A wood-burning stove anchors one side of the dining area that connects to the sheltered outdoor terrace.
The spacious dining area overlooks the open living room and the surrounding greenery.
The stairs lead to a sleeping loft outfitted with a mechanical skylight.
The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room.
The craftsmanship integral to the experience of the house is evident in the welds of the custom steel windows, the tool marks of the waxed hot-rolled steel panel at the kitchen island, and the hand-turned walnut seats of the bar stools.
View of Living/Dining/Kitchen Island
Typical of modern Scandinavian homes, the interiors are bright and airy.
A minimalist dining table and large fireplace.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
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