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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/floors : rug

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The office structure (built 2005) is visible across the courtyard and features matching windows.
Nick photographed in his dining room.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
The dining room table is also from Habitat. The oak veneered plywood is from Peter Benson Plywood.
The design brief for the interior? “A lot of light and a lot of windows,” says Michele.
"In the dining room, I knew I needed a large table because I love to entertain, so I opted for a farm table that I found on Craigslist for only a couple hundred dollars. Paired with wingback chairs, it feels elevated but is cozy at the same time."
Sequoia sets her space as she does her table—in cream and black tones to allow people, aromas, and sounds “become the color.”
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
The dining area features a trio of PH5 pendants by Louis Poulsen, a Cross oak table by Matthew Hilton, and Wishbone CH24 chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn.
The playful, color-blocked Kardiel sideboard separates the dining and living areas.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Miller's signature tone-on-tone interiors pervade the residence.
Clerestory windows help to bring in light from all sides and reduce the glare from the ocean.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
The blackened “Branch Flower” chandelier is by Australian lighting company Giffin Design. “It looks slightly random, but it’s not,” says Herrmann, who likens the dining room to a glass box.
The open-concept living areas offer ample space for the close-knit family to gather and entertain. In the dining room, a Design Within Reach table can expand or contract to accommodate various group sizes. The leather chairs were carefully sourced to avoid heavy metal dyes, and the overhead pendant by Nuvo utilizes energy-efficient LEDs.
The soft undulation of the outer brick wall continues playfully throughout the heart of the family home in a lattice form.
The kitchen island table is custom, weathered with chains and hammers for a rustic look.
A dining area is located in one corner of the living space. The interior light fixtures are from Schoolhouse Electric in Portland, Oregon.
The open-plan living space—which incorporates living, dining, and cooking areas—is the largest space in the home and it offers spectacular views over the lake and valley through a full wall of glazed doors. The doors and windows in the rear of the living space can be opened to provide cross ventilation.
OSB was the right choice for the interiors of Shipwreck Lodge, a low-impact boutique hotel in the sand dunes of Namibia’s coastline. Designed by Windhoek–based Nina Maritz Architects, the 20-bed property was constructed on a $2,000,000 budget that relied heavily on prefabrication to minimize environmental impact, and to ensure comfort for guests in the remote and extremely harsh desert.
Hang out underneath the vaulted ceiling of this stone-and-timber hideaway situated in the woodlands of Fleischmanns, a tiny village not far from Belleayre Mountain Ski Center. Artful textiles from northern Argentina spruce up the open-plan living and dining area, where walls covered in knotty pine call to mind après-ski festivities. To best appreciate the much-needed silence, take to the sitting-room loft, wraparound deck, or clawfoot bathtub.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Beetle Dining Chairs by GamFratesi for Gubi flank a Tobi-Ishi T240R dining table by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby for B&amp;B Italia. An Ombre Knotted Wool rug by Rosemary Hallgarten sits underneath the table while a Myriad Long Chandelier by Gabriel Scott hangs above.
In the dining room, a vintage rug provides a soft palette for structured West Elm Framework upholstered chairs and the straight lines of the credenza.
Featured on HGTV, the Llama House has two living rooms (one being a designated cocktail area) and several seating options, including two cabanas surrounding the pool. Pups are welcome, too, with a pet deposit.
The ceiling is lined in Meranti plywood with cedar battens, and the interior timber walls are tongue-and-groove cedar planking. The Fifties dining chairs are by Italian brand Calligaris.
Architect Kirsten Schwalgien converts the former stable of a famed Catalan modernist building into a contemporary loft.
In the dining room, the whitewashed floorboards, walls, and ceiling provide a bright contrast to the tempestuous Cornwall weather.
“For us, the owner’s involvement was really exciting. We ended up doing a job that was much more eccentric than what’s usually seen in this market,” says designer Mazouk Al-Bader.
"I think patios are very important in this kind of weather-adjusting architecture," says Elizarraras. "They come all the way from Arabic architecture, from 15th-century Southern Spain."
The owners asked to keep their magenta chairs, which Hope-Kennedy paired with a midcentury dining table.
A private, key-lock elevator will transport you up 29 floors to the two-floor residence known as Penthouse 31. From there, large opaque glass front doors with striking wrought-iron detail lead inside to a spacious great room featuring 12' ceilings and jaw-dropping skyline views.
Food blogger and commercial director Claire Thomas honors this Brentwood home’s heartwarming history. Jack and Marilyn Zuber lived in the Brentwood home for 65 years without altering anything but the wallpaper. Thomas even has photos of them digging on the site when construction first began. Out of respect for the home, Thomas tread carefully with her updates, even keeping the old drapes and using the original paint colors as a jumping-off point in researching color palettes of the era. Her approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
The large living area is filled with midcentury furniture and artwork. Tall pines surrounding the home create a treehouse-like atmosphere across the top level.
Designed by acclaimed Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick, this magnificent midcentury modern in Oakland, California, communes with its wooded setting. Situated in Oakland's secluded Montclair Hills, the home was designed in 1963 and was carefully designed to take advantage of the views of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges. Although the home retains the majority of its original character, spaces like the kitchen have been modernized, and includes plenty of well-designed storage space.
Dining Room
Another look at the large dining space. High ceilings and windows create a bright and airy atmosphere.
Steps from the kitchen is a large dining area, complete with floral-upholstered chairs.
The formal dining room offers an acid-washed S-Penny Henge dining table that seats 12, surrounded by Minotti Fil Noir black and gold frame dining chairs. The burnished-brass ringed lighting is also by Henge.
A peninsula with hidden storage serves as a divider between the kitchen and the dining room. Two Caravaggio Pendants by Fritz Hansen hangs over the dining table. The sectional sofa is a vintage find.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
Chris and Claude Beiler tore down the wall that divided the kitchen and dining room. A West Elm light fixture hangs over the dining table; reclaimed timber ceiling beams and trim lend a sense of warmth to the interior.
The dining room opens to the wraparound deck.
Colonnades of French doors line the dining room, fostering another harmonious indoor-outdoor connection.
Wood cabinetry links the dining area to the kitchen, and the sliding glass doors provide a view to the oak trees on the site.
The dining room opens to the outdoor terrace for indoor/outdoor living.
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