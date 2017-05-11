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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/furniture : bar

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Bar Design Photos and Ideas

In 2014, Dan purchased and renovated a 900-square-foot, circa-1956 farmhouse, adding new ash floors and removing a wall between the living room and kitchen. After he and Jessica married, they added a 200-square-foot addition.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
The dining area features a trio of PH5 pendants by Louis Poulsen, a Cross oak table by Matthew Hilton, and Wishbone CH24 chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn.
The dining area is furnished with Indonesian hardwood pieces from Bali Aga and lit by solar lanterns from Goal Zero. The floors are by Trex. “The whole interior can be washed down with a hose,” says James, who made the ladder that leads to the loft.
Straightforward, durable materials define the kitchen and open living area. Poured concrete floors are softened by tongue-and-groove yellow pine ceilings. "Most people comment on the ceilings when they walk in, especially because they are so tall and with the crisp look of the concrete, it makes the space feel cozy,
The dark, moo<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">dy kitchen contrasts to the light, bright dining room just beyond.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> "Often you'll see kitchen renovations where </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">everything goes white, modern and stark,
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
About a Stool barstools by Hay line the 20-foot counter that is faced with tile from Ames Tile & Stone. "It had been discontinued, so we got a great price and bought all the remaining inventory," Walker says. Volumes pendants by ANDlight in Vancouver hang above it. Local craftsman Roland Benesocky at Generation Fine Woodwork made the cabinetry behind the bar.
Felted louvres between the entrance and the living room provide acoustic insulation and warmth while still allowing light to penetrate the interior.
The house is currently being used for gatherings and corporate retreats for companies that embrace a philosophy of planetary wellness.
In the dining room, Tang installed a built-in reading bench under the windows. It’s upholstered in ikat fabric and anchored by bookshelves at one end. The vintage Danish cabinet belongs to the owners, while the brilliant, deep orange pendant was sourced by Tang’s team. It’s a 1960s Equator pendant by Jo Hammerborg for Fog and Morup.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
The dining room includes a vintage buffet, as well as a Florence Knoll credenza and Eero Saarinen armchairs and table. An Akari ceiling lamp by Isamu Noguchi hangs overhead. The Wire Base Low Table is by Charles &amp; Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
The Nook
The red paint was stripped off the built-in and the hardware updated, while the counter was kept.
A coat of Dunn Edwards White brightens up the spaces now. A table from Henrybuilt is surrounded by Eames chairs and sits atop a rug from Nordic Knots. The pendant light is Gerald Thurston for Lightolier and was purchased at a local vintage store called the Sunshine Shop.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
Woven through the raw palette of glass, concrete, wood, and Cor-Ten steel are two strong color gestures—including a kitchen with bright orange paint and Corian countertops and cabinetry.
Now, there’s casual seating at the island bar in the kitchen and a formal dining table. A built-in serving area comes in handy for storage or entertaining. Additional windows convey other qualities of the site. “We replaced the windows for lots of reasons: to increase the performance of the home, and accentuate the views they wanted,” says Porter. “But this home has beautiful woodland views, too. So, we wanted to orient the house so it's not just a one-liner, but has intimate moments where you're looking at the woods.”
Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
In the dining room, black light fixtures by Brokis visually connect to other black architectural details, like the window frames and light switches.
Villa Slow houses two bedrooms that allow for various arrangements—the rental can be set up for couples, families, friends, etc. Each room also comes with its own bathroom.
The kitchen cabinets are dye-stained a deep shade of green. “We were trying to instill a little bit of a forest setting in a subtle way into the interior,” says Lamaster.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
Malibu Farm is an indoor/outdoor space that features sustainably-sourced, farm-to-table cuisine. Bright and airy, it is the Los Cabos outpost of Chef Helene Henderson’s Malibu restaurant.
A removed bathroom makes space for a designated dining area with a built-in buffet and storage.
Edwards Anker’s 3D-printed Latitude Lights dot the dining room table. They can be optimized so that the tilt of the photovoltaic panel changes according to latitude.
Laura, 21 months, enjoys playing on the eat-in kitchen’s white resin floor. “We spend a lot of time in the kitchen,” says Aurélie. “It’s the hub of our home.” The dining table is by Treku and the chairs are by Hay. Stools by Alki face windows with sweeping views of Paris. Abundant light was a priority for the couple, and the sun that comes in through windows at one end of the upper floor can reach the other end.
Countertops and cabinets form a buffet area in the dining room, extending seamlessly from the kitchen. As in the living room, a matching Series 600 Sliding Glass Door opens to the deck.
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
A custom dining table made by the owner is surrounded with vintage Eames chairs and topped with a vintage Louis Poulsen PH Snowball pendant by Poul Henningsen. The metal sideboard is from Muji, and the paneling is original.
Upon entering the home, guests are welcomed to a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
This shade has a levity about it that works well with both muted neutrals and darker colors. Benjamin Moore’s Blue Seafoam (2056-60) is a good example of a relaxing blue paint color that works well for interior and exterior walls.
The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.
PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha
The dining area connects to the backyard pool area via glass sliding doors. A teak sliding screen opens to a separate den.
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
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