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All Photos/dining/lighting : pendant/furniture : desk

Dining Room Pendant Lighting Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Set near the kitchen, the sun-kissed dining area caters to seamless entertaining and features an expansive wooden table that can easily accommodate eight guests.
Gravasoni Gray 23 dining chairs and a Flos Smithfield black pendant in the dining area.
View of Living/Dining/Kitchen Island
Kitchen and loft with live edge dining table/kitchen island by Timberforge Woodworks
The table is by Made, the sneaker-inspired Shoe Toss pendants are by Jeremy Hatch of Ricochet Studio, and the laser-cut photo on the wall is by the couple’s collective art and design practice, Public Studio.
Kitchen with new stone counter and full-height backsplash and rift & quartered oak millwork.