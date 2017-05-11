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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
Freijó wood cabinetry topped with large-format terracotta-colored ceramic tile from Portobello America in one of the bathrooms. The concrete sink is from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Konkrë Living Design.</span>
The home’s new half-bath is tiled in Lili Tile, with a vanity sink from Wayfair, a countertop and backsplash of Silestone Quartz, a faucet from Kingston Brass and wall sconces over sink and toilet by Hinkley.
In the kids bathroom, Ceramica Vogue tile in multiple colors brings a youthful quality. Countertops are by Concrete Collaborative.
A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
Exemplary tile-work in each bath allow the private spaces to become true expressions of artistry.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
“Wallpaper came into the picture, which was totally fun,” Ron says. The new powder room is gussied up with CW Stockwell Martinique wallpaper, a Scarabeo Ceramiche Teorema wash basin, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
The guest bath has a retro feel with Clé Tile’s Forage white terrazzo, New York Tile Company’s 4x4 pink tile, a Moreno Bath MOB high-gloss white vanity, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
Blue Marcato tiles line the pool bathroom. The toilet is by Toto.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
On the second level is another bathroom.
A bathroom stands opposite the principal bedroom on the first level.
A look at the principal bathroom. “A lot of new houses don’t feel like they already love their inhabitants. Being able to live in a house that my dad designed is such an amazing, warm feeling,” Lizz says.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
In the seaside city of Gdansk, Poland, an apartment was renovated with a bathroom clad in concrete and OSB. The OSB adds a decorative element, and it was waterproofed before installation to prepare it for wet environments.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
A glimpse of the bathroom at night. The shutter can be closed for privacy.
The newly remodeled bathroom features a sleek black-and-white color palette, with Duravit wall-mounted sinks basking in the filtered light of clerestory windows.
Bathrooms were kept simple, with tile from the same line: Urban Atelier from Aleluia Cerâmicas, which has been in business for over 100 years.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
The master bathroom is filled with colorful textiles and quirky art.
One of the home's three bathrooms is conveniently located right off the kitchen.
The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.
The home's interior cabinets, closets and bathroom vanities are also made of metal.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
In the bathroom, a wall-mounted vanity saves floor space, and charcoal penny tiles sync with the dark-hued trim found throughout the house.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
This updated bathroom features a fully tiled wall.
The bathroom window is strategically positioned so that views of the sea can only be seen when the user is seated on the toilet.
“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
The second-floor hallway bath features reproduction tile flooring, a vintage-style large mirror, and a double marble-top vanity.
One of the bathrooms includes a dry sauna.
The light-filled en suite bathrooms feature hand-sculpted, polished concrete sinks and walk-in rain showers.
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