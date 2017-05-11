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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/counters : tile

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Freijó wood cabinetry topped with large-format terracotta-colored ceramic tile from Portobello America in one of the bathrooms. The concrete sink is from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Konkrë Living Design.</span>
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
One of the home's three bathrooms is conveniently located right off the kitchen.
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.