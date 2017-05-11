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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Roman &amp; Williams designed the bathrooms with “the look and feel of a grand European hotel”. The double vanity is painted a high-glass cream and slabs of Calacatta marble is mixed with brass fixtures makes the master bath shine.
A guest room bathroom.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
014.CASA PEX
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The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.