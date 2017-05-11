All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/tubs : freestanding

9 Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Freestanding Tubs Design Photos And Ideas

The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Roman &amp; Williams designed the bathrooms with “the look and feel of a grand European hotel”. The double vanity is painted a high-glass cream and slabs of Calacatta marble is mixed with brass fixtures makes the master bath shine.
A guest room bathroom.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
014.CASA PEX
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.