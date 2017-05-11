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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/floors : rug

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
The shower is lined with matte white squares with an irregular, handmade feel, Matte white square penny tiles are used for the shower floor.