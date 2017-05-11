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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/counters : wood

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
In the new master bathroom, the roll-under vanity allows Derek to get close to the sink when he gets ready in the morning.
Saligna timber was also used for the floors, while OSB lines the walls of the toilet.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
014.CASA PEX
The toilet was fairly new, so they left it as it.
She had a vessel sink and a Delta faucet in champagne bronze incorporated into the vintage dresser.
Master Bathroom
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