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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.