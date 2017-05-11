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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/showers : corner

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
Bathrooms were kept simple, with tile from the same line: Urban Atelier from Aleluia Cerâmicas, which has been in business for over 100 years.
A 36" neo-angle shower, vanity with roll out drawers, a porcelain toilet, hookups for a washer/dryer combination unit, and storage in the bathroom.
Photo courtesy of Aryeh Kornfeld
Master Bathroom