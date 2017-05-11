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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/showers : full

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Full Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
Bathrooms were kept simple, with tile from the same line: Urban Atelier from Aleluia Cerâmicas, which has been in business for over 100 years.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
The light-filled en suite bathrooms feature hand-sculpted, polished concrete sinks and walk-in rain showers.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
Roman &amp; Williams designed the bathrooms with “the look and feel of a grand European hotel”. The double vanity is painted a high-glass cream and slabs of Calacatta marble is mixed with brass fixtures makes the master bath shine.
The bathroom in guest room 7
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
In the new bathroom, the couple chose black floor tile from Wayfair, selecting a shape similar to the kitchen tile for consistency. The marble shower tile was a Home Depot find, as was the Toto toilet.
The floors of Avinyo Street Apartment were leveled by a topping slab of concrete, topped with large format ceramic tile.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
A sliding door was also added to the bathroom during the renovation.
A look at the master bath with a rain shower.
Guest Bathroom
Photo courtesy of Aryeh Kornfeld
They gutted the bathroom on the second floor—which used to be filled with everything pink—and removed the existing linen closet in order to extend the vanity to fit two sinks.
Master Bathroom