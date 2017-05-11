All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/floors : concrete

12 Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Concrete Floors Design Photos And Ideas

The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The bathroom in guest room 7
A guest room bathroom.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The Clubhouse is the communal hub, housing the bathrooms, kitchen, and shared living space.
014.CASA PEX
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.