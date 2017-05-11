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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/counters : concrete

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
014.CASA PEX
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12