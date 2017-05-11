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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/lighting : wall

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
“Wallpaper came into the picture, which was totally fun,” Ron says. The new powder room is gussied up with CW Stockwell Martinique wallpaper, a Scarabeo Ceramiche Teorema wash basin, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
The guest bath has a retro feel with Clé Tile’s Forage white terrazzo, New York Tile Company’s 4x4 pink tile, a Moreno Bath MOB high-gloss white vanity, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
A look at the principal bathroom. “A lot of new houses don’t feel like they already love their inhabitants. Being able to live in a house that my dad designed is such an amazing, warm feeling,” Lizz says.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
A glimpse of the bathroom at night. The shutter can be closed for privacy.
The newly remodeled bathroom features a sleek black-and-white color palette, with Duravit wall-mounted sinks basking in the filtered light of clerestory windows.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
One of the home's three bathrooms is conveniently located right off the kitchen.
The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
In the bathroom, a wall-mounted vanity saves floor space, and charcoal penny tiles sync with the dark-hued trim found throughout the house.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
Each room has natural bathroom amenities from Village Common.
The bathroom cabinetry is made of Zebrawood. The floor is limestone tile.
The updated hallway bathroom has a lot more personality with a Rejuvenation sink, a Wayfair faucet, and playful floor tile from a local tile shop. For a pop of color, the ceiling was painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
A guest room bathroom.
In search of a home office for designer Paige Morse, she looked to two existing sheds in her own backyard and transformed them into a workspace complete with a small bathroom. The walls, floor, and tile floor are all white, including a vintage white sink.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The new hall bathroom features Agdal Black cement floor tiles from Moroccan Mosaics, a vanity by Sage Hill Designs with a white quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, and a CB2 mirror.
The guest bath pairs black limestone picket floors from Floor and Décor with white porcelain picket from Floor and Décor for the shower walls. The vanity is by Sage Hill Designs, and the round mirror is from Hayneedle.
A look at the master bath with a rain shower.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The sink is from Duravit.
The shower surround tile is I COCCI by Fioranese Ceramica sourced through Olympia Tile/Beaver Tile.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
The second bath is accessible from the outdoors.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Decorated with distinctive vintage and contemporary pieces, this bathroom has loads of individuality.
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
The aqua field tiles in the powder room echo the colors of the Pacific Ocean nearby.
White subway tiles and dark grout give the new bathroom a crisp, clean look.
The bathroom was completely gutted down to the crawlspace and up into the attic.
The toilet was fairly new, so they left it as it.
Bleached wood lightens up a bathroom.
She had a vessel sink and a Delta faucet in champagne bronze incorporated into the vintage dresser.
A bathroom with a Kohler Brockway sink.
The walls of the bathroom are covered in large, white ceramic tiles, with the exception of one side clad in reclaimed wood with an IKEA cabinet.
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