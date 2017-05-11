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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
Exemplary tile-work in each bath allow the private spaces to become true expressions of artistry.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
In the new bathroom, the couple chose black floor tile from Wayfair, selecting a shape similar to the kitchen tile for consistency. The marble shower tile was a Home Depot find, as was the Toto toilet.
The bathroom on the second level.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Mullioned doors separate the vanity from the indoor shower. La Cantina Sea Foam Green doors (not pictured) connect the indoor shower to an outdoor shower.
Decorated with distinctive vintage and contemporary pieces, this bathroom has loads of individuality.
The walls and ceilings, which were painted white, work beautifully with the wide-plank pine flooring to brighten the interiors and give the living areas a light, breezy feel.
014.CASA PEX
An outdoor shower accessed from the interior bath provides a private retreat under the sun and sky of the landscape.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
Guest Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Master Bathroom
A geographic lime-green tile pattern was incorporated into the bathroom to complement the sink, which was found in an architectural salvage yard and retains its original color. Photo by Alan Gastelum.
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.
Main bathroom