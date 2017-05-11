Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/lighting : ceiling

A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
In the new bathroom, the couple chose black floor tile from Wayfair, selecting a shape similar to the kitchen tile for consistency. The marble shower tile was a Home Depot find, as was the Toto toilet.
The bathroom on the second level.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
Mullioned doors separate the vanity from the indoor shower. La Cantina Sea Foam Green doors (not pictured) connect the indoor shower to an outdoor shower.
The shower is lined with matte white squares with an irregular, handmade feel, Matte white square penny tiles are used for the shower floor.
Decorated with distinctive vintage and contemporary pieces, this bathroom has loads of individuality.
The walls and ceilings, which were painted white, work beautifully with the wide-plank pine flooring to brighten the interiors and give the living areas a light, breezy feel.
014.CASA PEX
An outdoor shower accessed from the interior bath provides a private retreat under the sun and sky of the landscape.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
Guest Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Master Bathroom
A geographic lime-green tile pattern was incorporated into the bathroom to complement the sink, which was found in an architectural salvage yard and retains its original color. Photo by Alan Gastelum.
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.
Main bathroom

