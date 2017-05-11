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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/walls : marble

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
In the new bathroom, the couple chose black floor tile from Wayfair, selecting a shape similar to the kitchen tile for consistency. The marble shower tile was a Home Depot find, as was the Toto toilet.
The floors of Avinyo Street Apartment were leveled by a topping slab of concrete, topped with large format ceramic tile.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Master Bathroom
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.