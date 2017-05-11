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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
One of the bathrooms includes a dry sauna.
The bathroom in guest room 7
A guest room bathroom.
In the new bathroom, the couple chose black floor tile from Wayfair, selecting a shape similar to the kitchen tile for consistency. The marble shower tile was a Home Depot find, as was the Toto toilet.
Porcelain tiles line the bathroom. The countertops and cabinetry are ceramic and wood veneer over fiberboard, respectively.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The bathroom on the second level.
The first-floor bathroom is fitted with Carrara marble countertops, polished chrome Kohler fixtures, and a large Restoration Hardware vanity with cypress cabinetry.
The guest bath, as with all of the bathrooms in the home, have been updated by the current owners.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
Mullioned doors separate the vanity from the indoor shower. La Cantina Sea Foam Green doors (not pictured) connect the indoor shower to an outdoor shower.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
Low-maintenance, sustainable materials were favored throughout the house. Striking orange Pirelli studded rubber floors were chosen for the main bathroom. Clean white fixtures and black shower cladding complete the graphic space.
White laminated glass creates the shower surround. A blue painted pipe adds a singular color element to the bath space.
An Envy II Wall-Faced Suite toilet by Parisi sits in the home’s sole bathroom and Caroma’s Starlett 1850 Island Bath was installed next to the window.
Master Bathroom
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Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom