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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
This updated bathroom features a fully tiled wall.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom