24 Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos And Ideas

The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
In the bathroom, a wall-mounted vanity saves floor space, and charcoal penny tiles sync with the dark-hued trim found throughout the house.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The second-floor hallway bath features reproduction tile flooring, a vintage-style large mirror, and a double marble-top vanity.
The updated hallway bathroom has a lot more personality with a Rejuvenation sink, a Wayfair faucet, and playful floor tile from a local tile shop. For a pop of color, the ceiling was painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball.
In search of a home office for designer Paige Morse, she looked to two existing sheds in her own backyard and transformed them into a workspace complete with a small bathroom. The walls, floor, and tile floor are all white, including a vintage white sink.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
Porcelain tiles line the bathroom. The countertops and cabinetry are ceramic and wood veneer over fiberboard, respectively.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The sink is from Duravit.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
The guest bath, as with all of the bathrooms in the home, have been updated by the current owners.
The shower is lined with matte white squares with an irregular, handmade feel, Matte white square penny tiles are used for the shower floor.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Handmade fish-scale tiles line the wall over the bath.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.
Main bathroom

