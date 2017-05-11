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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/floors : limestone

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
The light-filled en suite bathrooms feature hand-sculpted, polished concrete sinks and walk-in rain showers.
The bathroom cabinetry is made of Zebrawood. The floor is limestone tile.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The guest bath pairs black limestone picket floors from Floor and Décor with white porcelain picket from Floor and Décor for the shower walls. The vanity is by Sage Hill Designs, and the round mirror is from Hayneedle.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.