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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Exemplary tile-work in each bath allow the private spaces to become true expressions of artistry.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
The studio uses recycled water for all purposes.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Master Bathroom