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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
Master Bathroom