Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The bathroom window is strategically positioned so that views of the sea can only be seen when the user is seated on the toilet.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The light-filled en suite bathrooms feature hand-sculpted, polished concrete sinks and walk-in rain showers.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The bathroom in guest room 7
A guest room bathroom.
A look at the master bath with a rain shower.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
The spacious master ensuite bath has been remodeled with new tile, cabinetry, and fixtures.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.
Low-maintenance, sustainable materials were favored throughout the house. Striking orange Pirelli studded rubber floors were chosen for the main bathroom. Clean white fixtures and black shower cladding complete the graphic space.
White laminated glass creates the shower surround. A blue painted pipe adds a singular color element to the bath space.
An Envy II Wall-Faced Suite toilet by Parisi sits in the home’s sole bathroom and Caroma’s Starlett 1850 Island Bath was installed next to the window.
An outdoor shower accessed from the interior bath provides a private retreat under the sun and sky of the landscape.
The bathroom features white and black tile and a small rock bed.
Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.
A geographic lime-green tile pattern was incorporated into the bathroom to complement the sink, which was found in an architectural salvage yard and retains its original color. Photo by Alan Gastelum.
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.
