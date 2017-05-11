All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/walls : concrete

7 Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Concrete Walls Design Photos And Ideas

A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
The Clubhouse is the communal hub, housing the bathrooms, kitchen, and shared living space.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
"A lot of people were skeptical about the idea, even though it wasn't the first time I pulled off something crazy," Cadena says. "I just trusted my intuition and the philosophy of the chef."

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.