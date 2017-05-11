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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/walls : concrete

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The newly remodeled bathroom features a sleek black-and-white color palette, with Duravit wall-mounted sinks basking in the filtered light of clerestory windows.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
"A lot of people were skeptical about the idea, even though it wasn't the first time I pulled off something crazy," Cadena says. "I just trusted my intuition and the philosophy of the chef."