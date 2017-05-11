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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/walls : stone slab

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Stone Slab Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.