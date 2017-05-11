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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/counters : marble

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
The second-floor hallway bath features reproduction tile flooring, a vintage-style large mirror, and a double marble-top vanity.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The floors of Avinyo Street Apartment were leveled by a topping slab of concrete, topped with large format ceramic tile.
The bathroom on the second level.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
014.CASA PEX
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom