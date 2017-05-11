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All Photos/bath/toilets : two piece/counters : stone

Bathroom Two Piece Toilets Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In the new master bathroom, the roll-under vanity allows Derek to get close to the sink when he gets ready in the morning.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Handmade fish-scale tiles line the wall over the bath.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
An art deco drinks trolley was repurposed as a bathroom vanity. All fixtures are low-flow.