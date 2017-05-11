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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
In the bathroom, the cast iron tub is a Paris flea market find, and the cement floor tiles were designed by Alix and made in Istanbul. “I love to use mosaic tiles in gradations of color,” she says.
Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
Master bathroom, Maison JJ Joubert
After: "I wanted to try something that I would try to convince clients to do,
An idea that works well for outdoor showers or Zen-style bathrooms with wooden bathtubs, ladders—such as the Nomad Shelf System from Skagerak—don't scream "I'm storage," and can be used as a toiletry shelf or towel rack.
A look at the bathroom with a glass shower on the second floor.
The renovation also added flushing toilets to the old vessel.
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
Wood walls, flooring, and ceiling in the bathroom offer texture and a feeling of warmth.
The bathroom is accessed via a partition door with a full-length mirror. The room also features a sizable shower, a dry toilet with a stainless-steel bucket and chip compartment, a large wardrobe, and a washing machine.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The shower features timber-look tiles supplied by Earp Bros, with a cast concrete bench that mirrors the materiality of the living spaces in the home.
The cast concrete countertops in the bathrooms have a soft texture that complements the timber.
In the bathroom, glass divides the shower area and toilet for an open feel. The low-flow shower head by Nebia cuts water use by 65% compared to a traditional fixture.
Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
“I have been carting this light around in a box for 10 years...it finally has a home!” says Madeleine of the Jorn Utzon ceiling light in the upstairs powder room.
Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
A look at the bathroom. “The window also gives a view out to the front garden and lets the morning sun in,” says David.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
The countertop in the master bathroom is Taj Mahal quartzite. The master shower is separated from the rest of the bathroom with a decorative curtain, rather than a glass door, so the space feels like its own separate experience.
The bathroom features a freestanding tub made from an upcycled feeding trough from a farm, and a salvaged door. There is a composting toilet, and water comes from a 1000-liter rainwater tank located on the second floor.
A peek at the powder room off to the side of the kitchen.
A second bathroom hides behind the lofted closet.
The bathroom and the kitchen feature Glacier White Corian countertops.
In the wet bath, a teak bench and flooring add warmth to the all-white space.
The bathroom walls are clad in whitewashed cedar.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
A beautifully renovated apartment in the capital of Sicily echoes the colors and textures of the sea. The bathroom in particular evokes water, with textured tadelakt cement and Wet System Wall & Deco wallpaper.
The raw pine that wraps around the vanity, walls, flooring and ceiling in the bath lends texture and warmth.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
My boys’ bathroom is one of my faves, as I love the color of the blue cabinets. And no, it rarely looks this pristine.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
The Gym Space system will fit in bathrooms of all sizes: “You don't have to have a big bathroom,” says Pareschi.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
A guest bathroom includes cabinetry built by the couple.
The separated bedroom wing includes one shared bathroom. Large windows and glazed doors fitted into either end of the container create an indoor/outdoor living environment.
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