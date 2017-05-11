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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The master bathroom continues many themes found throughout the rest of the home. Dense ipe wood, which clads the exterior and porch columns, was also chosen to line the shower floor, while lightly oiled cherry makes up the bathroom cabinetry.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
The master bathroom features a coved tile ceiling, a custom walnut vanity, and a large soaking tub.
The countertops and interior cladding were created from reclaimed beams and siding from the original cabin.
In another bathroom, white penny rounds cover the walls. The original window and casework give off historic gravitas and provide a thoughtful counterpoint to the modern tile treatment.
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
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