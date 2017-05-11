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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/floors : concrete

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Textures are beautifully layered in the upstairs master suite with the stone tile in the bathroom on the left, blackbutt paneling in the study, and exposed concrete seen in the outdoor courtyard. The artwork is ‘Lake Mungo' by Greg Wood behind the Triangolo chair by Frama.
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
The hopper motif is repeated in interior details such as door handles, wall tiles, and sinks.