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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : track

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
Thermory Wood lines the shower pan area in the smaller bathroom with an east-facing view. A Nebia showerhead reduces water use by 65% compared to traditional showerheads.