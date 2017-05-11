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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
A beautifully renovated apartment in the capital of Sicily echoes the colors and textures of the sea. The bathroom in particular evokes water, with textured tadelakt cement and Wet System Wall & Deco wallpaper.
The Gym Space system will fit in bathrooms of all sizes: “You don't have to have a big bathroom,” says Pareschi.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
The master bathroom features a coved tile ceiling, a custom walnut vanity, and a large soaking tub.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
The leftmost cabinet above the Duravit bathtub (equipped with KWC fixtures) occupies the space where a doorway once lead into the living room, creating unnecessary traffic from the home’s public spaces through to the master bedroom.The new bathroom features a minimal palette of white and teak. “It’s able to hold up on boat decks so is good for a bathroom,” Klug says. It also makes the heated floor that much nicer to walk on in the morning. Photo by Eric Roth
In the bathroom, a custom ceramic backsplash designed by Meredith and Sample joins an iroko-wood tub created by their students a the University of Toronto. In spaces where the tiles don't need to be cut around corners, outlets, or other obstacles, it might even be possible to do the tile work yourself for a DIY project.
Our shower/tub. This photo was taken just before we completed the final touches to our reclaimed southern yellow pine tub basin. It now has a drain & shower head/wand. Southern yellow pine is a naturally sappy wood, this is why we chose it. After sealing seams and glazing with a few coats of a two-part mirror coat, it's perfect! We love that it's a little different, custom, it's us.
The wooden ofuro tub offers a luxurious soak with views of nature. The upstairs soaking tubs, private sauna, and screened porch also provide intimate spaces that embrace the outdoors.
The Japanese-style bathroom, which is clad in teak, features a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
The guest bathrooms are outfitted with showers and tubs that feel close to nature.
When redesigning “Madmen” actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, architect Funn Roberts installed custom shoji-style screens of to conceal the closet and provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.
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Everleigh Room
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.