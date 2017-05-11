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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/counters : concrete

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathroom, the cast iron tub is a Paris flea market find, and the cement floor tiles were designed by Alix and made in Istanbul. “I love to use mosaic tiles in gradations of color,” she says.
The shower features timber-look tiles supplied by Earp Bros, with a cast concrete bench that mirrors the materiality of the living spaces in the home.
The cast concrete countertops in the bathrooms have a soft texture that complements the timber.
Divided master bedroom and bathroom
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
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