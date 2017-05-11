All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : ceiling

28 Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
Duravit sink & pedestal, Vola faucet, Flos String Light pendant
The minimalist bathroom captures the atmosphere of the entire property.
Guest Bathroom
Master Bathroom
In the master bathroom, custom vanities made of Baltic birch face a Soiree tub by Toto.
Powder room with borrowed light from glass ceiling over hung wall sink
Bath
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Bath
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Everleigh Room
Master

