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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathroom, the cast iron tub is a Paris flea market find, and the cement floor tiles were designed by Alix and made in Istanbul. “I love to use mosaic tiles in gradations of color,” she says.