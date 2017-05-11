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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/counters : laminate

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom and the kitchen feature Glacier White Corian countertops.
In the wet bath, a teak bench and flooring add warmth to the all-white space.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
The bathroom counters are Corian and the floors are engineered oak.
Guest Bathroom