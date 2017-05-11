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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
Textures are beautifully layered in the upstairs master suite with the stone tile in the bathroom on the left, blackbutt paneling in the study, and exposed concrete seen in the outdoor courtyard. The artwork is ‘Lake Mungo' by Greg Wood behind the Triangolo chair by Frama.
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
Everleigh Room