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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
Wood walls, flooring, and ceiling in the bathroom offer texture and a feeling of warmth.
Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
The bathroom and the kitchen feature Glacier White Corian countertops.
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
A look at the only full bathroom in the original structure. The space features the original redwood paneling with updated fixtures and finishes.
A long line of mirrors makes the compact bathroom feel more spacious.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
Adding life but not clutter, Jacqueline has adorned the RV with lots of greenery; a papaya-print shower curtain echoes the tiny home’s plant life. A woven trash can and wood shelving give the room a chic, organic touch.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
Our shower/tub. This photo was taken just before we completed the final touches to our reclaimed southern yellow pine tub basin. It now has a drain & shower head/wand. Southern yellow pine is a naturally sappy wood, this is why we chose it. After sealing seams and glazing with a few coats of a two-part mirror coat, it's perfect! We love that it's a little different, custom, it's us.
Caroline Place is a minimalist home located in London, United Kingdom, designed by Groupwork + Amin Taha. Surrounded on three sides by eight and nine story mansion blocks shielding it from the heavy traffic on Bayswater Road and tourism on Queensway, Caroline Place is a quiet enclave of late 1950’s terraces north of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens. Built with a Modern Northern European sensibility of sharp brick lines and crisp mortar joints layered with softer timber detailing, their interior layouts remained firmly rooted in an earlier English Edwardian tradition.
Powder room with borrowed light from glass ceiling over hung wall sink
A yellow glass panel divides the shower from the toilet and the bidet.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Master
Guest Bathroom