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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/counters : granite

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
Modern bathroom vanities with a double sink are an added convenience for shared spaces. This one boasts expansive space between the two sinks and a hearty concrete countertop.
master bath/shower