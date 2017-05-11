Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/sinks : vessel

A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
The wood-clad bathroom features a full shower and custom-made natural stone sink, which was created from a rock found at a neighboring river.
The wooden screens produce interesting shadows inside a bathroom and allow privacy from the adjacent terrace.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
A peek inside the guest bath next to the entry.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
The countertops and interior cladding were created from reclaimed beams and siding from the original cabin.
The bathroom counters are Corian and the floors are engineered oak.
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
The bright master bedroom, with vessel sinks and Caesarstone counters, also enjoys sweeping city views.
The second floor powder room reflects the glass bridge above.
Tres bathroom accesories.
The Japanese-style bathroom, which is clad in teak, features a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
A bathroom in the northern pavilion.
The Autonomous Tent runs on Treebones Resort's water supply. Solar panels power the LED lights, pumps, water filters, and a composting system.
A slim shelf of raw wood and metal and mirrors lining one side of the wall, creates the illusion of expansiveness in this laundry room in a Japan home designed by Koizumisekkei.
backsplash wall in the powder room with Heath Ceramics tile and Schoolhouse Electric light fixture
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
The Duravit tub in the master bathroom is another favorite spot for keeping warm; it offers a slender view out toward the trees.
The residents, who previously lived in Japan, asked that the bathroom be modeled after a Japanese-style bathhouse. Wood-effect porcelain tiles from Ariostea line the shower and tub area.
