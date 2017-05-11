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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
The bathroom features a freestanding tub made from an upcycled feeding trough from a farm, and a salvaged door. There is a composting toilet, and water comes from a 1000-liter rainwater tank located on the second floor.
The bathroom and the kitchen feature Glacier White Corian countertops.
In the wet bath, a teak bench and flooring add warmth to the all-white space.
The bathroom walls are clad in whitewashed cedar.
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
The raw pine that wraps around the vanity, walls, flooring and ceiling in the bath lends texture and warmth.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
A guest bathroom includes cabinetry built by the couple.
The separated bedroom wing includes one shared bathroom. Large windows and glazed doors fitted into either end of the container create an indoor/outdoor living environment.
The vanities and bathroom walls are made from locally sourced travertine slabs.
The bath in the Gooseneck is outfitted with charcoal gray and honey-colored horizontal wood siding.
A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
The wood-clad bathroom features a full shower and custom-made natural stone sink, which was created from a rock found at a neighboring river.
The wooden screens produce interesting shadows inside a bathroom and allow privacy from the adjacent terrace.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
A peek inside the guest bath next to the entry.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
The countertops and interior cladding were created from reclaimed beams and siding from the original cabin.
The bathroom counters are Corian and the floors are engineered oak.
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
The bright master bedroom, with vessel sinks and Caesarstone counters, also enjoys sweeping city views.
The second floor powder room reflects the glass bridge above.
Tres bathroom accesories.
Interior view of upper level bathroom
The Japanese-style bathroom, which is clad in teak, features a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
backsplash wall in the powder room with Heath Ceramics tile and Schoolhouse Electric light fixture
A bathroom in the northern pavilion.
The Autonomous Tent runs on Treebones Resort's water supply. Solar panels power the LED lights, pumps, water filters, and a composting system.
Guest Bathroom
Master Bathroom
A slim shelf of raw wood and metal and mirrors lining one side of the wall, creates the illusion of expansiveness in this laundry room in a Japan home designed by Koizumisekkei.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
The Duravit tub in the master bathroom is another favorite spot for keeping warm; it offers a slender view out toward the trees.
The residents, who previously lived in Japan, asked that the bathroom be modeled after a Japanese-style bathhouse. Wood-effect porcelain tiles from Ariostea line the shower and tub area.
Everleigh Room
Master