Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In this Toronto home, the windows of the combined laundry and bathroom looks out into a courtyard from the second floor.
Modern bathroom vanities with a double sink are an added convenience for shared spaces. This one boasts expansive space between the two sinks and a hearty concrete countertop.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
The home features four-and-a-half baths. This one with two sinks and an open penny-tile shower area.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Guest Bathroom