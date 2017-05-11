All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/showers : enclosed

24 Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Enclosed Showers Design Photos And Ideas

A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
The large floating bathtub invites relaxation and serenity.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
#bath #spa #bath&spa #modern #interior #shower #chicago #fern Photo courtesy of Ranquist Development
The master bath is covered in vibrantly colored tile.
Tres bathroom accesories.
master bath/shower
At the sink area is built-in storage and a floating glass medicine cabinet.
Each pod is conveniently equipped with a complete bathroom.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
The Autonomous Tent runs on Treebones Resort's water supply. Solar panels power the LED lights, pumps, water filters, and a composting system.
Master Bathroom
Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
CAUCASO
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
One of the boldest moves was the glass-encased shower inside the revamped master bedroom. “Obviously, building that shower was not a cost-saving option,” says Keith, “but we used green slate, which is not super expensive, either.” The Architec sinks are from Duravit.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Everleigh Room
Master
A custom skylight floods the bathroom with light. A tempered glass shower and Grohe faucet accent the space; custom glossy cabinetry with Hafele hardware again adds a pop of color.

