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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
A look at the bathroom with a glass shower on the second floor.
The shower features timber-look tiles supplied by Earp Bros, with a cast concrete bench that mirrors the materiality of the living spaces in the home.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
The raw pine that wraps around the vanity, walls, flooring and ceiling in the bath lends texture and warmth.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
The vanities and bathroom walls are made from locally sourced travertine slabs.
The master bathroom continues many themes found throughout the rest of the home. Dense ipe wood, which clads the exterior and porch columns, was also chosen to line the shower floor, while lightly oiled cherry makes up the bathroom cabinetry.
A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
The large floating bathtub invites relaxation and serenity.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
#bath #spa #bath&spa #modern #interior #shower #chicago #fern Photo courtesy of Ranquist Development
The master bath is covered in vibrantly colored tile.
Tres bathroom accesories.
Our shower/tub. This photo was taken just before we completed the final touches to our reclaimed southern yellow pine tub basin. It now has a drain & shower head/wand. Southern yellow pine is a naturally sappy wood, this is why we chose it. After sealing seams and glazing with a few coats of a two-part mirror coat, it's perfect! We love that it's a little different, custom, it's us.
master bath/shower
Each pod is conveniently equipped with a complete bathroom.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
The Autonomous Tent runs on Treebones Resort's water supply. Solar panels power the LED lights, pumps, water filters, and a composting system.
Master Bathroom
Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
One of the boldest moves was the glass-encased shower inside the revamped master bedroom. “Obviously, building that shower was not a cost-saving option,” says Keith, “but we used green slate, which is not super expensive, either.” The Architec sinks are from Duravit.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Everleigh Room
Master
A custom skylight floods the bathroom with light. A tempered glass shower and Grohe faucet accent the space; custom glossy cabinetry with Hafele hardware again adds a pop of color.