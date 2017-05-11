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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/walls : marble

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
The vanities and bathroom walls are made from locally sourced travertine slabs.
Warm wood tones balance with bright whites to create elegant and refined interior spaces.
Master En Suite with Carrara marble surfaces.
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
#bath #spa #bath&spa #modern #interior #interiordesign #bathroom #pool #indooroutdoor #woodfloor #courtyard #mexicocity #almondtub #porcelanosa #hansgrohe Photo by Grant Harder