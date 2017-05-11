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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/walls : concrete

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
Tres bathroom accesories.
The powder room is framed with concrete walls and white oak floors, and is illuminated by a large skylight.
C2 vanity by Wetstyle From $2,195 Designed by Pierre Belanger with Wetstyle Design Lab, the industrial-looking C2 vanity is made of an stainless steel frame with rungs on either side for hanging accessories. It comes in two sizes, 24 and 30 inches, and has an optional matte-black finish.