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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.
A look at the compact and cozy bathroom.
Guest Bathroom
Master Bathroom
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En-suit classic-European espired bathroom