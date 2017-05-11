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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/floors : dark hardwood

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

After: "I wanted to try something that I would try to convince clients to do,
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.