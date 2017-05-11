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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
A glass-lined shower with a Hudson Reed showerhead adds a modern touch to the second-floor bathroom. A pane of privacy glass lets natural light enter the room.