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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : accent

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
The Gym Space system will fit in bathrooms of all sizes: “You don't have to have a big bathroom,” says Pareschi.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
Warm wood tones balance with bright whites to create elegant and refined interior spaces.
The wooden screens produce interesting shadows inside a bathroom and allow privacy from the adjacent terrace.
“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
Our shower/tub. This photo was taken just before we completed the final touches to our reclaimed southern yellow pine tub basin. It now has a drain & shower head/wand. Southern yellow pine is a naturally sappy wood, this is why we chose it. After sealing seams and glazing with a few coats of a two-part mirror coat, it's perfect! We love that it's a little different, custom, it's us.
"The owners have a love of blackbirds and had coveted this Indi wallpaper from Trove for years," add the architects. "The design team came up with the idea of applying it to the ceiling and wrapping it into the continuous skylight so the illusion of birds flying through could come to life. All who enter the room are surprised by the birds reflected in the mirror."
Powder room with borrowed light from glass ceiling over hung wall sink