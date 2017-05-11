All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : recessed

30 Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
Large mirrors on sliding tracks bounce greater amounts of light into the room.
Warm wood tones balance with bright whites to create elegant and refined interior spaces.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.
The master bath includes double vanities, a freestanding bathtub, and a hidden built-in television.
A peek inside the sauna, also lined with cedar.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
In this Toronto home, the windows of the combined laundry and bathroom looks out into a courtyard from the second floor.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The countertops and interior cladding were created from reclaimed beams and siding from the original cabin.
The bathroom counters are Corian and the floors are engineered oak.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
Sited on a sloping plot in Suffolk County, New York, this cantilevered house takes full advantage of its forest-meets-sea locale. Designed, built, and furnished by New York City-based firm Leroy Street Studio, this 5,935-square-foot home was born from the client's request to create a warm and stylish modernist house that would be intimate enough for private family retreats, yet impressive and expansive enough for entertaining large groups.
The private areas are separated, but visually connected to the new living area.
A bathroom in the northern pavilion.
A slim shelf of raw wood and metal and mirrors lining one side of the wall, creates the illusion of expansiveness in this laundry room in a Japan home designed by Koizumisekkei.
The residents, who previously lived in Japan, asked that the bathroom be modeled after a Japanese-style bathhouse. Wood-effect porcelain tiles from Ariostea line the shower and tub area.
A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.